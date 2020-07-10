Back to school during a pandemic: Focusing on children’s mental health

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We're on your side as your making crucial decisions for getting children back to school and beyond.
Birmingham City Schools have a whole team focused on the mental health of children returning to school during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Courtney Nelson, Director of Social and Emotional Learning says the team is building a curriculum for teachers around recognizing and dealing with children in crisis.
Nelson said, “To determine have they had adverse experiences related to COVID, whether it be loss of a family member or something as simple as stresses that exist in the home because of limited mobility in terms of where we can go.”
The plan will also include training teachers in recognizing racial bias to help children to reflect changing social environment right now.
