Are we doing enough COVID-19 testing in the state?

“I think it’s good to ask the question, ‘How good is the test at picking up COVID-19?’ And so, that PCR test, that’s that nasal swab that’s been out for a while, is still currently kind of the most accurate test out there. So, you may get a rapid test, but it may be 80% good at picking up COVID-19, versus the other test may be 95%,” Dr. Hicks said.