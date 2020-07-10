After 41 years, Jehovah’s Witnesses move annual conventions online

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - For the first time in its history, local Jehovah’s Witness annual conventions will not be held at the BJCC. Instead the convention will be hosted online. The move comes in an effort to maintain the health and safety of the thousands who attend the conventions each year.
“As much as we long to meet together, life is far too precious to put at risk,” said U.S. spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses Robert Hendriks.
The program will be released in six installments, corresponding to a morning or afternoon session of what would have been the three convention days.
“The virtual meetings we have held over the past four months have proved to all of us that it’s not about where we are physically. It’s about where we are spiritually. In many ways we are closer as a spiritual family than ever before,” Hendriks said.
The sessions will began July 11-12. The final weekend of the virtual event is scheduled for August 29-30
Anyone wishing to view the convention can access the program on jw.org uner the “Library” tab.
