UAB doctor warns of overwhelmed hospitals: “It keeps me up at night”

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The coronavirus pandemic is accelerating and, according to local health officials, stress on hospitals is increasing.
UAB Infectious Diseases Asst. Professor Dr. Ellen Eaton said worrying about COVID-19 patients keeps her up at night.
“For a lot of us it’s been a long spring and summer and none of us really feel there is a light at the end of the tunnel at this point,” said Dr. Eaton.
It’s a stark contrast to March during the state’s “Stay at Home” order when we flattened the curve, as of July the number of COVID-19 cases was on the rise again.
With more than 1,100 patients in hospitals as of Wednesday night, the number of ICU and general beds whittled down across the state. The number of deaths had also surpassed the 1,000 mark.
Dr. Eaton said the hospitalizations and deaths seen in early July were likely from infections that occurred in May because the illness lies dormant in the body then produces symptoms, which gradually get worse.
“Over the next two weeks we’ll see more hospitalizations,” she said.
Dr. Eaton said those cases will stem from independence celebrations which took place in June and July. Eaton said the new hospitalizations will continue to tax an already stressed healthcare system.
So, why should you care? First, if you plan to have an elective procedure those will likely be cut first.
“It’s usually the first signal that we’re running low on PPE, masks, gowns,” said Dr. Eaton.
Those resources will need to be diverted to COVID care.
Once the hospitals fill up, they will implement surge plans where the hospital will create makeshift units in places like the BJCC and other non-medical facilities.
Dr. Eaton said it can be frustrating to see the public not taking warnings seriously or thinking the pandemic is a hoax.
“Once you’re there and get to experience the overcoming intensity and grief in the day of the life of a severe COVID-19 patient, I think you would find it very easy to wear your mask,” Eaton said.
WBRC also asked Dr. Eaton if she believed the state should go on another lockdown. She said if we all comply with wearing masks and social distancing we’d be able to slow the spread and get back to a semblance of normalcy.
Dr. Eaton also said for those who continue to encourage the medical community by sending flowers, letters, and food, it helps to keep the morale up during a very trying time.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.