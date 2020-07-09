St. Clair Co. Jail in Pell City to temporarily close Monday

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Monday, The St. Clair County Jail in Pell City will temporarily close, according to a news release.
Although there have been no condition-related accidents or injuries at the facility, due in large part to its age, a thorough assessment has become necessary.
To ensure the continued safety of all inmates and employees, the facility will be temporarily evacuated for assessment.
Sheriffs in surrounding counties as well as the Alabama Department of Corrections, have agreed to help in the temporary housing of inmates.
It falls to the current leadership in St. Clair County to address these issues
