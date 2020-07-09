SIAC suspends 2020 fall sports and championship events

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) has suspended all sporting and championship events through the Fall of 2020.
SIAC leaders said the decision was based on concern over COVID-19 case numbers and the health and safety of student-athletes, coaches, students, staff and fans.
SIAC Council of President Chairman George T. French, Jr., remarked that “the decision to extend the SIAC suspension into the Fall of 2020 was guided by the prevailing data, science as well as current Coronavirus infection trajectories. In light of these very difficult realities, and in the context of the overarching priority of all of my colleague SIAC presidents to protect the health, wellness and safety of all of our students and staff, we are confident that the decision announced today is consistent with those fundamental health and safety priorities.”
The Miles Golden Bears are part of the SIAC.
SIAC institutions are committed to assessing the possibility of moving some fall sports, including football, into the spring semester.
