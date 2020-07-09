Shelby Baptist nurse shares personal experience with COVID-19

“I will say…in the beginning, I probably didn’t take it as seriously as I should. Is this just going to be another flu? Or…what is the importance of wearing a mask, especially out in public. I see the severity of it, and how important it is to protect yourself and protect those around you. So many people don’t want to wear their masks, and they say I don’t have to, you’re infringing on my rights, anything like that, and you know…it’s not always about you. It’s about everyone,” Huesman said.