Shelby Baptist nurse shares personal experience with COVID-19

ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - We’ve all been impacted by the Novel Coronavirus Pandemic in some way
Many of us know someone who has suffered from the virus or has dealt with it directly.
A nurse at Shelby Baptist Hospital in Alabaster, shared her experience with all sides of the virus.
“It was scary. Personally, I didn’t want to risk bringing it home to my family,” Laura Huesman.
Huesman has small children at home, a husband and elderly parents, so she does everything she can to keep them safe.
“My dad ended up contracting COVID-19, even though I stayed away to prevent giving it to him, he got it anyway, and then he passed away,” Huesman said.
She and 11 of her family members have all had COVID-19.
They range in age from three to 79-years-old, including her stepmother, who has been on a ventilator for five weeks.
“Several family members were asymptomatic, didn’t have any symptoms at all. Mine were mild. I had a mild cough, mostly like sinus pressure and congestion. I was very tired and not a lot of energy. I had a couple family members who compared it to the flu. They had high fever, fatigue. And then two of my family members, one has diabetes and one has asthma, and they both got pretty sick,” Huesman explained.
Huesman said the mental and emotional drain caused by this virus has changed the way she thinks about it.
“I will say…in the beginning, I probably didn’t take it as seriously as I should. Is this just going to be another flu? Or…what is the importance of wearing a mask, especially out in public. I see the severity of it, and how important it is to protect yourself and protect those around you. So many people don’t want to wear their masks, and they say I don’t have to, you’re infringing on my rights, anything like that, and you know…it’s not always about you. It’s about everyone,” Huesman said.
Huesman advised people to treat wearing a mask and following the other recommended guidelines, like wearing a seatbelt.
She said it’s the law to wear a seatbelt, and people don’t complain about it.
Meanwhile, Huesman said she doesn’t feel like she’s had time to process everything she’s been through during this pandemic, but she said she’s trying to move forward, and is focusing on the victories, not the losses.
