Episode #10

6 Off Script: Jonathan and Catherine Recap (Source: wbrc)
By Challis Wells | July 9, 2020 at 6:46 AM CDT - Updated July 9 at 6:46 AM

Jonathan and Catherine are taking a step back this week on 6 Off Script. They reflect on what they’ve learned so far, both about their guests and about themselves. A lot has changed since they began this journey and the entire 6 Off Script team is looking forward to what lies ahead.

Note: In the true spirit of reflection, the team will take a week off in preparation for a very special episode. We can’t wait to bring you a truly insightful interview with a woman who is wise and witty and totally WBRC. Of course we’re talking about Janet Hall.

