New campaign will share faces of missing Alabama children at gas station pumps

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You may soon notice a new video campaign to help find missing Alabama children playing on video screens at gas pumps.
The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) is working with San Francisco-based advertising agency MUH-TAY-ZIK / HOF-FER and the gas station video giant, GSTV, to feature missing children on gas pump video screens across the U.S. including Alabama during the month of July.
This is all part of the “Runaway Train” music video campaign that launched last year, remaking the 1993 hit song and featuring missing children based on the viewer’s location.
For the families NCMEC works with, this is an opportunity to generate new attention for their missing loved ones and garner new leads in their case.
If you have information about missing or exploited children contact NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST or on social media @missingkids.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.