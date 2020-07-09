Longtime Clanton mayor dies week after hospitalization with COVID-19

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Longtime Clanton Mayor Billy Joe Driver has died, multiple sources confirm, following a week of hospitalization.
The mayor, who was 84, passed away around noon Thursday at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Birmingham. He had tested positive for COVID-19.
Driver had been a political mainstay in Clanton for decades. He was a “pillar member of the Fire Department” before serving his city as mayor, the Clanton Fire Department said in a post Wednesday night as it asked for prayers.
Driver first got into city politics in 1972 and never lost an election after winning a seat on the city council.
After twelve years of serving on the council, he threw his hat into the ring for mayor in 1984 and would go on to be re-elected multiple times over the next 36 years.
A prayer vigil was held for Driver downtown Thursday around 10 a.m. not long before his death.
Upon learning the news, other Chilton County agencies began offering their condolences.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Clanton Mayor Billy Joe Driver who passed away today. He served the City of Clanton with a servants heart and will truly be missed,” said Chilton County E-911 Interim Director Terra Scott.
Jemison Police Chief Shane Fulmer added, “The City of Clanton, Chilton County, and the State of Alabama has lost a true public servant today... Our hearts are heavy for the Driver family and we send our thoughts and prayers.”
Funeral arrangements are not clear at this time.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.