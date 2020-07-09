Attorneys accuse the city of Hoover of mistreating peaceful protesters

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A group of local lawyers sent a letter to the Hoover Police Department, Mayor Frank Brocato, and city council demanding the city change how they handle protesters.
The National Lawyers Guild of Alabama crafted the two-page letter claiming Hoover police used intimidation tactics to prevent protesters from exercising their civil rights.
WBRC has been there as some of those arrests of protesters happened in Hoover since the death of George Floyd.
It was an encounter over the weekend where two known local activists were arrested, at least one of them at gunpoint, on outstanding warrants from a prior protest.
Attorney David Gespass and head of the NLGA said the recent manner in which the activists were arrested is what spurred his group to speak out.
Gespass claimed the activists were mistreated while in custody.
“They weren’t released until everyone was processed, which took 8 hours, which is a ridiculous amount of time. They also turned off the air conditioning in the jail,” he said.
Gespass called on the city of Hoover to allow peaceful demonstrations without interference or intimidation.
When asked about protesters swearing and yelling at police, Gespass said, “They [police] have batons. They have tasers. They have guns. They have handcuffs. These are protesters, all they have is their words and if the police can’t handle that, they need to find another job.”
Gespass said they got a response from Hoover’s city attorney saying that the city respects everyone’s constitutional rights and that the city has done nothing wrong.
We’ve reached out to the police department and city for comment. We will update this article when we hear back.
