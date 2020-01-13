Lauren Jackson joined the WBRC team in July 2020 as an evening and weekend reporter.
Lauren is a Texas native. While Texas is home, she loves to live in different places and her career has taken her all over the country.
She received her Bachelors of Arts degree in Journalism at The University of Arkansas in 2018 - Woo Pig Sooie! While in school, Lauren worked as the Sports Director, Reporter, and Anchor for UATV News, She spent time interviewing Razorback players, coaches, and sideline reporting.
Lauren’s journalism career began at WQAD News 8 in Moline, Illinois. During her two years covering Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois, Lauren worked as a weekday, weekend, weeknight, and morning show reporter. She also learned to be a skilled multimedia journalist. Lauren is grateful for the invaluable experience and opportunities she gained while reporting for WQAD News 8 in Moline.
Lauren is excited to join the WBRC team and to tell stories that matter to Birmingham.
When she’s not working, you can find Lauren exploring running trails with her Standard Poodle, Millie, testing out her green thumb on new house plants, and expanding her record collection. She loves music from the 70s and 80s and is always looking for new music suggestions.
Feel free to email Lauren at Lauren.Jackson@wbrc.com or reach out on social media. You can find her on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.