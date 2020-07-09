Jefferson Co. Superintendent announces plans for 2020-21 school year

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Schools Superintendent Dr. Walter Gonsoulin announced Thursday morning that the school system will have three plans for students this fall.
The three options are a tradition, remote and virtual learning for students.
The tradition option is the traditional face-to-face schooling students have always had. The remote option will be for one school year of non-in-person learning taught by Jefferson County School System teachers. The virtual option will be a “pathway” option for K-12 which will last longer than one 1 year.
Dr. Gonsoulin says the school system will spend the remainder of July answering questions and educating the community on the options before sending out a survey to parents next month.
Dr. Gonsoulin says a blended option is also available if the state or county feels that the number of days students are physically at school should be reduced. This option would divide students into attending school for two days and working remote three days. One day would be designated for cleaning.
