Huntsville man killed in Cullman County wreck

CULLMAN CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A Huntsville man was killed Wednesday in a crash on I-65 about two miles north of Cullman.
State troopers said the name of the driver will be released when next of kin is located.
Troopers say the victim’s car overturned in the median and landed in the southbound lanes after he struck another car.
The man, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected and seriously injured.
He was transported to Cullman Regional Hospital where he died.
The other driver was not injured.
