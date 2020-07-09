Homewood City Schools releases reopening information

As an initial step, all 12 month HCS employees participated in a Teaching Tolerance workshop this summer. In addition, all HCS employees will join in this workshop prior to the arrival of students to campus. The purpose of this training is to challenge participants to examine their own biases, and equip them with action-oriented responses when they encounter derogatory racial behavior or comments. The Teaching Tolerance curriculum offers many opportunities for ongoing training in which we will continue to engage our faculty and staff. As our Heritage Panels resume this fall at Homewood High School and Homewood Middle School, students will help lead and bring positive changes within our schools and community.