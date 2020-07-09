Gardendale doctor questions face covering order

GARDENDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - The number of COVID-19 cases continues to increase in Alabama and across the nation. Still a Gardendale doctor has put a sign on his practice questioning if face coverings make a difference.
Dr. Steven King runs Solid Oak Adult and Pediatric Clinic in Gardendale. The Jefferson County Health Department said they had to put up a sign telling people to wear a face covering. Dr. King says he is concerned about coronavirus and protecting his patients and workers, but he’s not convinced mandating face coverings will stop the spread of the virus.
“I have a hard time asking people to do a whole to do a whole lot of things where there is no data to support,” he said.
King did inform patients of the order but he also shared his doubts as a doctor that a face mask is good enough to stop the spread of the coronavirus. “I don’t castigate them for wearing a mask. They are welcomed to wear a mask. It’s just that there is no data wearing a mask does much good,” King said.
Wednesday Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nations top infectious disease expert said wearing face masks does make a difference. “It’s a cloth mask that clearly would protect me. So if you say it doesn’t matter if you put it on or off you are giving a wrong mixed signal,” Dr. Fauci said.
Dr. King said they do all they can to keep his practice clean and sanitized to protect patients and his workers. He has concerns the mask mandates and COVID news is adding to peoples stress level and seeing an increase of patients with anxiety.
Dr. King said he believes the face masks ordinance takes away from an individual’s personal liberties.
Jefferson County Health Officer Dr. Mark Wilson has said time and time again that masks will decrease the spread. Wilson continues to say It’s not about you it’s about us.
