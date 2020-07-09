Free drive thru COVID-19 testing offered in Hale County Thursday

HALE CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Thursday’s drive through COVID-19 testing at Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church in the Hale County community of Gallion is also a short drive from Marengo County.
Beatrice Phillips drove from Demopolis. “After I began to watch the news and so many cases piling up thousands and thousands. I said if I can go and have a mammogram, I can go and get this done too,” she said. She and her sister both wanted to get tested for coronavirus. They’re happy Cahaba Medical Care provided free testing for people with or without insurance.
“It’s important because as you know the COVID-19 numbers are rising and you want to know if you have it so you don’t spread it,” said Deaundria Harris, Assistant Director of Operations for Cahaba Medical Care.
As of Thursday afternoon, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 11 people from Marengo County died as a result of the virus. Twenty-two people from Hale County died.
People who got tested Thursday should get their test results back within 3 to 5 days.
Cahaba Medical Care also ran a free drive through COVID-19 clinic in Bessemer Thursday.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.