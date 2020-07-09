FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Fay in depth forecast

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s official, we have the 6th named storm of the season.
Tropical Storm Fay has formed off the coast of North Carolina and has winds of 45 mph. It may strengthen a little more before making landfall Friday.
Based on the forecast track from the National Hurricane Center, Fay will make landfall Friday early afternoon in New Jersey and then move north across eastern New York, western Connecticut and western Massachusetts on Friday evening. It will then track north across Vermont on Saturday morning.
A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for a large portion of New Jersey, Long Island and the coast of New York and Connecticut. There is also a Flash Flood Watch in effect for many states from Maryland to Massachusetts where 1-2″ of rainfall is possible and locally higher amounts that could cause flash flooding.
The winds will be strongest where there is a warning in place, but farther inland the showers and storms on the eastern side of the system will produce wind gusts over 30 mph.
The higher terrain will have the strongest wind gusts and spotty wind damage will be possible.
Right now, the spin up tornado threat is low but never zero with a landfalling tropical system. Areas east of the center of circulation need to stay weather aware and that includes my family.
