FIRST ALERT: Heat continues to build going into the weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Thursday morning! We are starting the day with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Most locations are dry, but we are seeing some showers south and west of Birmingham this morning. Temperatures are in the low to mid-70s. With plenty of humidity and light winds in place, I can’t rule out some patchy fog for your morning commute. Rain chances today will be around 30-40% with widely scattered storms possible during the afternoon and evening hours. Storms that form today will have the potential to be strong. Gusty winds and lightning will be the main threats. Many locations could remain dry today with the best chance for rain occurring in northeast Alabama and for parts of Greene, Hale, Sumter, Pickens, and Tuscaloosa counties. It will trend warmer today with highs approaching 90°F. When you factor in the humidity, it could feel like it is in the mid to upper 90s.