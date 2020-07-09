FIRST ALERT: Heat continues to build going into the weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Thursday morning! We are starting the day with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Most locations are dry, but we are seeing some showers south and west of Birmingham this morning. Temperatures are in the low to mid-70s. With plenty of humidity and light winds in place, I can’t rule out some patchy fog for your morning commute. Rain chances today will be around 30-40% with widely scattered storms possible during the afternoon and evening hours. Storms that form today will have the potential to be strong. Gusty winds and lightning will be the main threats. Many locations could remain dry today with the best chance for rain occurring in northeast Alabama and for parts of Greene, Hale, Sumter, Pickens, and Tuscaloosa counties. It will trend warmer today with highs approaching 90°F. When you factor in the humidity, it could feel like it is in the mid to upper 90s.
FIRST ALERT FOR STORMS FRIDAY: We are entering a pattern today and tomorrow where storm clusters could develop in parts of the Midwest and Plains and travel towards the Southeast. This northwesterly flow could bring rounds of storm clusters into the Southeast throughout the weekend. The good news is that any storms that move through our area could cool us down. The bad news is that these storms could become strong or potentially severe. Wind and lightning will be the main concern. Plan for scattered storms to form tomorrow afternoon with rain chances increasing to 50%.
NEXT BIG THING: Our next big thing is the increasing heat across the Southeast. High temperatures could climb into the low to mid-90s Friday through Sunday. With plenty of humidity around, the heat index could approach 100°F-105°F for many locations. It would not surprise me if a heat advisory is issued tomorrow and especially on Saturday for parts of west Alabama. It will be even hotter for parts of the Central U.S. with actual temperatures approaching the triple digits and feels like temperatures greater than 105°F. It is important to stay hydrated and take several breaks from the heat if plan on working outdoors. Ideal times to get work accomplished outside will be in the morning hours while temperatures remain in the 70s. I think our hottest day will be on Saturday.
WEEKEND FORECAST: Saturday is looking mostly dry with only a 20% chance for an isolated storm. Highs in the low to mid-90s. Sunday is looking a little more unsettled as we continue to watch disturbances to our northwest move into the Southeast. Rain chances look to increase to 50%. There is a chance a few storms could become strong or severe. Just monitor your WBRC First Alert App for important notifications. Remember that when thunder roars, go indoors.
HEAT CONTINUES NEXT WEEK: Looking ahead, temperatures remain hot going into next week with highs in the mid 90s and overnight lows in the low to mid 70s. Humidity levels will remain high which means heat indices could climb into the triple digits throughout next week. Rain chances also look limited at 20-30% Monday through Friday. You will definitely want to find ways to stay cool as we head into the middle of July.
TROPICAL UPDATE: The area of low pressure that originated along the Florida Panhandle earlier this week has now emerged off the coast of North Carolina this morning. This area of low pressure continues to organize and has a high chance of becoming our next tropical depression or storm. If it receives a name, it will be called Fay. The area of low pressure will likely bring a rip current threat across the Mid-Atlantic and rounds of showers and gusty winds to the Northeast. Bulk of the rain will remain offshore for parts of the Northeast going into the weekend. This system will not have any impact on our weather or along the Gulf Coast. The rest of the tropics remain quiet for now.
Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.
Have a safe Thursday!
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.