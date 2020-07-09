Education advocates weigh in on districts back to school plans

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Education advocates are weighing in as school districts start to roll out back-to-school plans for the fall.
Alabama Education Association leaders say they’re optimistic based on some of the plans we’re seeing, but they know these plans could change within weeks before school starts.
In the meantime, they’re taking a close look at each one released.
“We are reviewing those to try and see and make sure the best appropriate guidelines are being followed in those plans,” said Willie Allen with the Alabama Education Association.
The organization of education advocates says based on initial reviews of those released that they’re happy to see that the plans work to align with state recommendations health standards set forth by the state and standards by the American Academy of Pediatrics.
“We agree that that should be the foundation of their plans, knowing that many of us are not epidemiologists,” said Allen.
While there’s no standard roll out procedure, leaders say they’re not concerned that some plans have come out before others.
“I give kudos to those districts that have come out with their plans,” said Allen, “For those who have not turned in their plans, I give Kudos to them as well because it’s a fluid situation and we don’t know what August will bring.”
