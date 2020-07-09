City of Tuscaloosa hosts third mask giveaway in three days

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The push to give more people face coverings continued in Tuscaloosa Thursday.
“The council enacted the ordinance. So to help with that and provide for people, the city council and the mayor felt it was necessary for the city to purchase some additional face coverings and pass them out,” Randy Smith, Chief of the Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue Service explained.
The city of Tuscaloosa gave out more than 3,300 masks at two previous giveaways according to Smith.
Wednesday, some people came to the giveaway at the Alberta School of Performing Arts needing masks for more than just themselves. “There’s seven of us, so I had to get seven. It was important to get these masks because when I go out, we didn’t have nothing to cover up with. They say mandatory, so I have to have them for the little kids, too. I have an asthmatic baby, so she definitely needed to have one,” Renae Richey told WBRC.
Mask giveaways are happening in different parts of the city so that no community is left out.
“People are looking out for one another. We wear a mask not only for me to protect you, but you’re wearing your mask to help protect me also,” Smith continued.
The city will host another mask giveaway Monday from 7a.m. to 10a.m. at Oakdale School.
