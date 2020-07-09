City of Tuscaloosa hosts third mask giveaway in three days

Wednesday, some people came to the giveaway at the Alberta School of Performing Arts needing masks for more than just themselves. “There’s seven of us, so I had to get seven. It was important to get these masks because when I go out, we didn’t have nothing to cover up with. They say mandatory, so I have to have them for the little kids, too. I have an asthmatic baby, so she definitely needed to have one,” Renae Richey told WBRC.