Birmingham Board of Ed wants community input in superintendent search

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Board of Education will launch a search for a permanent superintendent and board members want the community to have a say in what type of leader they want.
The board has opened on online survey for input.
“We want everyone, including students, parents, educators, staff and community stakeholders to have an opportunity to share with us the qualities they want to see in our next permanent leader,” said Sandra Brown, District 9 representative and chair of the search committee. “Our goal is to get feedback as soon as possible, so that we can proceed with a clear focus on the community’s wishes.”
The survey is posted online at www.surveymonkey.com/r/superintendentchoice.
The survey will be shared with parents via email and social media. The deadline for completion is Wednesday, July 15.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.