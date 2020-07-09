Bessemer City Schools roll out plans for fall classes

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer City Schools is working on reopening their schools during the pandemic with help from funds received from the CARES Act.
The smaller school district says they're ready to offer parents three options in the fall: in-person, blended or virtual.
One of the first steps Bessemer City Schools took was to outline a budget that would enable them to get schools ready.
“Those CARES funds were phenomenal, we received a little over $1.9 million and we had to outline and budget that to a T,” Dr. Autumn Jeter, superintendent of Bessemer City Schools.
That cash goes toward figuring out everything from personal protective equipment to digital learning.
“We are purchasing the proper face shields for our employees and all employees will be given a shield,” said Dr. Jeter.
Students though, will not be required to wear a mask.
“Strongly strongly recommending masks for all of our students, most of our parents already support that so we won’t have a problem in that area,” said Dr. Jeter.
They will wear masks on buses.
As for recess and P-E...
“Those things are a big part of education and educating the whole child, so we will not scratch them by any means but it’s going to look a little different,” said Dr. Jeter.
Students will be spaced out and classes will go at different times.
She wants parents to make sure they’re practicing social distancing now and wearing masks so kids are used to it before classes start.
