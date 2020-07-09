BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - By now almost everyone will admit to a case of “Cabin Fever”. The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ Becoming An Outdoor Woman Program may be for you and The Fall BOW Program is now open for business.
According to Marisa Futral from ADCNR, “This fun filled weekend event is a great place to practice social distancing by learning fun outdoor activities in a safe non-threatening environment. If you’ve always wanted to learn how to shoot, drive a boat, or ATV, learn to fish, camp, or canoe we have classes for you!”
The classes are taught by experienced instructors who love sharing their knowledge with others. If you’ve never tried these activities, want to improve your skills or just enjoy the camaraderie of like-minded individuals, BOW is for you.
In all there are over 40 different classes from which to choose.
The BOW Program is a three day workshop designed for women 18 and over participants are encouraged to bring a friend or come alone. Either way, when you leave you’ll have made many more friends and lasting memories.
Registration begins in August and this year’s BOW Program will be held Friday, Saturday and Sunday October 2-4 at the Alabama 4-H Center near Columbiana in Shelby County. The cost for the weekend adventure is $275 and covers meals, lodging, program materials and instruction. All instructional equipment is provided.
Marisa adds, “Come spend the weekend with us. We look forward to seeing you in October!”
For more information visit:
