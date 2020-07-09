Army investigation underway following use of ‘MAGA’ slogan in racism examples

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. (WAFF) - An Army investigation is underway regarding a brochure distributed at Redstone Arsenal.
The brochure was distributed on the post to promote a listening session happening July 8-9 to discuss the Army’s inclusion efforts.
A graphic used in the promotional material included a long list of racist phrases and topics. The phrase “Make America Great Again”, which was used as a campaign slogan by President Donald Trump, is included in list of phrases that promote “covert white supremacy.”
Congressman Mo Brooks says the Army’s use of President Donald Trump’s campaign slogan is a violation of the Hatch Act. The federal law is meant to ensure government employees administer programs in a nonpartisan fashion.
Congressman Brooks sent a letter to Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy on Wednesday calling for those responsible to be “held accountable.” Brooks added in a press release that he believes the employees involved with creating the brochure should be fired.
A spokeswoman from the Army provided a statement to the MilitaryTimes confirming an investigation is underway and that the Army does not “condone the use of phrases that indicate political support. The Army is and will continue to remain an apolitical organization.”
