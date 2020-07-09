AHSAA launches new program that would give schools a device to stream athletic events

The Pixellot streaming device will help high schools stream their athletic events and activities so fans can watch from home or anywhere online. There is no commentary, but the device can currently stream sports like football, volleyball, basketball, and soccer. The NFHS is offering to supply two free Pixellot units to schools who need them. The AHSAA says several school districts already have them installed. The biggest impact from the device is the potential revenue it can bring to the school especially if fans are limited or not allowed at games this upcoming school year.