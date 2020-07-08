When does my school start? List of dates for schools in our viewing area

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s almost time for the 2020-2021 school year and it’ll look different than any ever seen before due to COVID-19.
Many school systems pushed back their original start dates so they could have more time to prepare.
Here’s a look at the start dates we have so far for Alabama public schools:
Alabama School of Fine Arts: August 10
Alabaster City: August 19
Attalla City: August 11
Bessemer City: August 20
Bibb County: August 18
Birmingham City: August 24
Chilton County: August 17
Coosa County: August 18
Etowah County: August 11
Fairfield City: August 19
Greene County: August 20
Homewood City: August 19
Hoover City: August 6
Jasper City: August 20
Jefferson County: August 26
Lamar County: August 5
Leeds City: August 6
Mountain Brook City: August 11
Oneonta City: August 13
Pelham City: August 19
Pell City: August 21
St Clair County: August 12
Sylacauga City: August 29
Talladega County: August 13
Tarrant City: August 25
Trussville City: August 12
Tuscaloosa City: August 20
Tuscaloosa County: August 20
Vestavia Hills City: August 13
Walker County: August 10
Note: All of these are subject to change.
