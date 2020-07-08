When does my school start? List of dates for schools in our viewing area

By WBRC Staff | July 8, 2020 at 2:45 PM CDT - Updated July 8 at 2:45 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s almost time for the 2020-2021 school year and it’ll look different than any ever seen before due to COVID-19.

Many school systems pushed back their original start dates so they could have more time to prepare.

Here’s a look at the start dates we have so far for Alabama public schools:

Alabama School of Fine Arts: August 10

Alabaster City: August 19

Attalla City: August 11

Bessemer City: August 20

Bibb County: August 18

Birmingham City: August 24

Chilton County: August 17

Coosa County: August 18

Etowah County: August 11

Fairfield City: August 19

Greene County: August 20

Homewood City: August 19

Hoover City: August 6

Jasper City: August 20

Jefferson County: August 26

Lamar County: August 5

Leeds City: August 6

Mountain Brook City: August 11

Oneonta City: August 13

Pelham City: August 19

Pell City: August 21

St Clair County: August 12

Sylacauga City: August 29

Talladega County: August 13

Tarrant City: August 25

Trussville City: August 12

Tuscaloosa City: August 20

Tuscaloosa County: August 20

Vestavia Hills City: August 13

Walker County: August 10

Note: All of these are subject to change.

