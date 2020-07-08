Weaver COVID-19 testing clinic brings out hundreds of cars

WEAVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hundreds of cars lined up Wednesday morning for a COVID-19 testing clinic in Weaver.
The drive-through clinic was set up in the parking lot shared by Weaver City Hall and the city’s community center.
But so many people showed up, a queue was set up so the cars could line up around the First Baptist Church across the street, with Weaver Police directing traffic.
Calhoun County reported 27 new cases since the weekend, and the mayor thinks that might be a factor since Weaver otherwise doesn't appear to be a hotspot.
“And we just put it out as free if you want to get tested, and you see the response has been massive. Very few of the people here are from Weaver. We’ve been pulling from other counties and I haven’t counted how many cars are in line, but I’ll bet there’s two hundred people, right now, in line,” says Weaver Mayor Wayne Willis.
Willis says he was concerned the state health department, which put on the clinic, might run out of tests early.
There’s already another clinic set up for Friday at Wellborn Elementary School from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
