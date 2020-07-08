Shelby County School pushes back start date to prep for upcoming year

Shelby County, Ala. (WBRC) - Lots of changes are coming for the upcoming school year as leaders plan around a pandemic.
School leaders in Shelby County voted to push back the schools start date to August 13 during a board meeting Tuesday. The district says the extra time will ensure everything is ready.
“We felt like we needed to give our teachers an opportunity to prepare for this changing dynamic,” said Dr. Lewis Brooks, Superintendent.
Shelby County’s superintendent says the delayed school start will allow for more training on new COVID-19 procedures for both in-person and virtual learning options.
Based on a parent survey, the district had about 8.5 percent of parents who expressed interest in online learning for their child. About 60 percent of parents want in-person learning, but some said they need to see the district’s plan first.
“We had about 30 percent who said they needed more information before they made a decision and we’re going to share that information,” said Dr. Brooks.
The district has a COVID Task force working on that new plan. During Tuesday’s Board of Education meeting Superintendent Brooks said he expects to release a full plan to the public in the next week or so.
Tuesday afternoon, the district had released preliminary information for parents about what learning options are available and how they would handle positive cases within the district.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.