‘Revive Alabama’ grant program to help small businesses affected by COVID-19

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey announced another program to help support Alabama’s small businesses impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
According to the governor’s office, the Revive Alabama grant program will support small businesses by reimbursing them for expenses they incurred due to operational interruptions.
Qualifying businesses may receive up to $15,000 to reimburse these expenses if they have not received federal assistance for the corresponding item, they are claiming with the state.
“In many ways, our small businesses were hit the hardest from the coronavirus pandemic,” Ivey said. “Ensuring these owners have every opportunity to recoup expenses incurred due the disruption of business is essential to getting our economy roaring once again.”
Business owners may access the grant application through the Alabama Department of Revenue’s (ALDOR) Revive Alabama website. The application period for the Revive Alabama Small Business Grant Program will open at noon on July 16 and will run through midnight on July 25.
All applicants must first establish a secure My Alabama Taxes (MAT) account to protect their personal and business information on submitted applications, Ivey’s office added.
Grants will be awarded to qualifying applicants on a first-come-first-served basis until the funds are exhausted. Ivey’s office says there is no set cap on the number of businesses that may be awarded a Revive Alabama Small Business Grant.
