Popsicles with Police program brings youth closer to police officers

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The sound of music coming from an ice cream truck brought out dozens of kids from Hay Court out of homes for a free popsicles.
Queen Graham made sure her grandson got a treat. “I brought my grandson so that he could get a popsicle because he heard truck sound and he wanted to come.”
That’s just what Tuscaloosa Police hoped for with the start of the Popsicles with Police program.
Officers wanted another way to interact with the city’s youth to show them that police can be nice, too.
“It’s always good for the Police Department to get out and try to have positive interaction with the kids,” Capt. Jeff Hargrave explained.
Officers particularly wanted to interact with young kids through this effort.
Tuscaloosa City Councilwoman Raevan Howard calls Popsicle with Police the next step in a community program she started three years ago.
“It helps them understand every time that I see the police it’s not on a bad occasion. That police officers are not just bad people. It helps with our youth understand police officers are people just like us,” Howard added.
Police brought the ice cream truck to three different areas within the city. Money from the city’s community police budget paid for the event.
