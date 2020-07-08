Montgomery police escort slain detective to funeral home

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is escorting the body of a slain detective Wednesday afternoon.
MPD posted on Facebook that they are escorting Detective Tanisha Pughsley from the Alabama Department of Forensic Science to Ross-Clayton Funeral Home at 2 p.m. Their projected route is Taylor Road to I-85 SB, then to Union Street onto Adams Ave., then to the funeral home.
MPD invites the community to say farewell to the detective. Pughsley died Monday in a shooting at her home. Her ex-boyfriend has been charged with capital murder.
Pughsley, 27, had been with the department since 2016. She earned a degree in criminal justice from Alabama State University and was a member of the bowling team.
Pughsley also graduated from Auburn University at Montgomery’s Master of Science in Public Administration program in 2018.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.