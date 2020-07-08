Marsh sends internet spending request to Ivey

“We are asking you, as Governor and President of the State Board of Education, to begin work as soon as possible with the State Board, Superintendent, and other relevant parties to ensure that we are making the best use of these federal resources as we seek to educate our students in light of the coronavirus outbreak,” Marsh, R-Anniston, wrote. “It is of utmost importance that we make every effort to equip our students with necessary devices for remote learning at the start of the upcoming school year. Leaving this effort up to local school districts will leave many of our students unprovided for.”