Legion FC preps for season opener with fans

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We are one week away from Legion FC kicking off the season in downtown Birmingham.
Legion FC will open the season at home next Wednesday against Memphis 901 FC and will only allow 2,400 fans in accordance with COVID-19 guidelines.
Fans will be required to wear a mask and must sit in the seat assigned on their ticket. Seats will be spaced out to accommodate social distancing.
Concessions will also be limited with prepackaged snacks and beverages. Legion FC even brought in extra bathrooms to help with crowds and placed hand sanitizer stations throughout the stadium. Legion FC head coach Tommy Soehn believes all the extra safety precautions are worth it to have cheering fans in the stands.
“I think guys will have goosebumps because it’s been a while. We didn’t get our first game in at the beginning of the season so it’s been a long preseason and the excitement of getting back on the field and doing something we love to do, they’re going to be so excited,” Soehn said.
Players have been tested for COVID-19 every week and Legion FC says that will increase once competition begins.
Tickets are available for next Wednesday's game.
