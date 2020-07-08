Jefferson County School District preps for “normal” football season

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Although the AHSAA has proposed a few rule changes to allow more time for cleaning and social distancing at games for fans and players, the Jefferson County School District is ready to make any and all adjustments if it means having a season.
When it comes to the 2020 football season, the Jefferson County School District is moving forward with kickoff starting on August 20th.
“We are cautiously optimistic that we will get to resume as normal with the guidelines the AHSAA is going to put out,” said Darryl Young, Athletics Director at the Jefferson County Board of Education.
The AHSAA will vote on the new proposed rule changes, like longer breaks during a time out and expanding the coaches box to help with social distancing, on July 22nd, a week before fall camp begins. For school districts like Jef Co Ed, having football season is crucial for the budget.
“Just from a community support, our community businesses have been impacted, they’re supporters of our athletics. I’m sure ticket sales, and concession sales, if we’re allowed to do those, all of those different things will have a big impact on our athletics,” Young said.
Especially ticket sales. As of Tuesday, the AHSAA said fans will be allowed at games as long as they wear a mask sand social distance, and Jef Co Ed believes those ticket sales are key.
“”We could have anywhere from $5,000 to $30,000 impact at the gate depending on who you’re playing and if it’s a rivalry, but some of our larger schools have a big rivalry, you’re talking about a $20,000-$30,000 impact,” Young said.
Like all school districts, Jef Co Ed is in a waiting period to see what the AHSAA decides on July 22nd. For right now, summer workouts continue with temperature checks, face masks, and social distancing. “We’re just hoping and praying we start school when we’re supposed to and athletics is part of that,” said Young.
