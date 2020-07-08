Jasper City Schools: New start date, district tweaking final plan

Jasper, Ala. (WBRC) - Jasper City Schools Superintendent Dr. Ann Jackson says the district is tweaking its final plan before it’s released to the public, but the district has decided to push back the school start date to August 20 based on the recommendation from the state to allow more time for planning.
“It’s a different time and we’re going to have to adjust to a new normal, but we can do that,” said Dr. Ann Jackson, Jasper City Schools Superintendent.
Jackson says they’re nailing down what the new normal will look like for parents and students in the fall, but they do know it will involve a full-time virtual learning option and in-person learning option with an amended schedule.
“We will start our first month out of school with E-days on Wednesdays,” said Dr. Jackson, “Students will be at home doing work electronically while we do deep cleaning.”
Masks are a big part of the conversation surrounding COVID-19 and Dr. Jackson says students will be asked to wear them during certain parts of the day.
“We will be wearing masks. Wearing them on the bus and we will have students wear masks as they enter the building,” said Dr. Jackson, “Once they get into the classroom, it will depend.”
School leaders say the plan they’re working on now also details how staff should respond if they see a COVID outbreak and have to switch to 100 percent virtual learning. The district expects to release that full plan by the end of the week or early next week.
The district does have a survey up for parents right now to get feedback on what you want for their child, whether that’s in person or virtual, so that the district can plan for the fall.
They also have registration up for parents right now if you already know you want your child to do the virtual learning option.
To complete the survey or registration click the link here : https://www.jasper.k12.al.us/
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.