Heart Gallery Alabama: Jesse

Jesse is 13 years old. He has a smile that will light up a room.
Jesse enjoys going to Burger King or Krystal to eat lunch. He likes to go shopping at Walmart to purchase new toys.
Heart Gallery Alabama’s (HGA) mission is raising awareness, educating the public and finding forever families for children in foster care in Alabama.
Heart Gallery fulfills its mission through partnerships with award-winning, professional photographers who donate their time and expertise to capture each child's individual spirit.
Every child needs a loving, supportive family to help them become a successful and happy adult. HGA hopes that promoting the adoption of these children will be successful, so their dreams of being part of a family can become a reality.
