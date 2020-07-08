FIRST ALERT: Expect tropical downpours today

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Wednesday morning! You will likely need to grab the umbrella today. Radar is showing some spotty showers across Central Alabama, and I expect more rain to develop as we head into the late morning and afternoon hours. A stalled boundary across Alabama will be the main forcing mechanism to help produce scattered to widespread showers and storms today. While the severe threat is low, we can't rule out an isolated strong storm capable of producing gusty winds and lightning. Storms will be able to produce heavy rain in a short period of time. Flooding could be a concern in some locations. Remember to never drive through a flooded area. Turn around, don't drown! Plan for a mostly cloudy sky today with highs in the mid 80s. Winds will be out of the west at 5-10 mph. Today will likely be the coolest day of the week thanks to cloud cover and higher rain chances.
FIRST ALERT FOR LOWER RAIN CHANCES TOMORROW: Thursday is shaping up to be more typical of a summertime afternoon with a partly cloudy sky and high temperatures approaching 90°F. Rain chances will be a little lower at 40%. I think the best coverage for storms tomorrow will likely be in our southwestern counties such as Greene, Hale, Bibb, and Tuscaloosa. Northeast Alabama could also see a higher chance for storms too. When you factor in the humidity, it will likely feel like it is in the upper 90s.
NEXT BIG THING: Our next big thing is the potential to see building heat across our area Friday into Saturday. High temperatures will likely climb into the low to mid 90s. When you factor in the humidity, it could feel like it is in the triple digits. It is possible we could see heat advisories on either day especially for parts of west Alabama. Good idea to limit outdoor activities. If you have to work outside in the heat this weekend, make sure you take several breaks throughout the day and stay hydrated. Rain chances will remain possible especially on Friday as a disturbance could produce storms across our area. Saturday is trending drier with only a 20-30% chance for storms in the afternoon and early evening hours.
NORTHWEST FLOW: Our weather pattern this weekend will feature “northwesterly flow”. It means the upper level pattern could produce storms in Missouri, Arkansas, and Tennessee and spread them towards the southeast. Northwest flow can produce organized clusters of storms that could become strong or severe. It is too early to determine exactly when and where these storms could develop. Models are hinting that it could impact Mississippi and not Alabama as we head into the weekend (Saturday night into Sunday morning). Once our short-term models see this pattern, we will likely have a better idea on where and when these storms could impact parts of the Southeast. I’ll hold on to a 30-40% chance for rain this weekend. We will update you on this pattern as we get more information on TV and online.
HEAT CONTINUES INTO NEXT WEEK: Next week is looking very hot with highs in the low to mid 90s. Overnight lows will likely remain in the low to mid 70s. Rain chances will be possible each day, but I do not see a wet pattern similar to this week. I’ll hold on to small threat for rain next Tuesday through Thursday with rain chances around 20-30%.
TROPICAL UPDATE: The area of low pressure in South Carolina will likely emerge into the Atlantic Ocean over the next 24-48 hours. Once it emerges into the Atlantic, the National Hurricane Center is giving it is a 50% chance of developing into a tropical depression or storm in the next couple of days. If it receives a name, it will be called Fay. This system will not impact us, but it will provide rain and gusty winds for parts of the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast by the end of the week. Rip current threat will be high along the east coast. Rest of the tropics remain quiet for now.
