FIRST ALERT: Expect tropical downpours today

NORTHWEST FLOW: Our weather pattern this weekend will feature “northwesterly flow”. It means the upper level pattern could produce storms in Missouri, Arkansas, and Tennessee and spread them towards the southeast. Northwest flow can produce organized clusters of storms that could become strong or severe. It is too early to determine exactly when and where these storms could develop. Models are hinting that it could impact Mississippi and not Alabama as we head into the weekend (Saturday night into Sunday morning). Once our short-term models see this pattern, we will likely have a better idea on where and when these storms could impact parts of the Southeast. I’ll hold on to a 30-40% chance for rain this weekend. We will update you on this pattern as we get more information on TV and online.