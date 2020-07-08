Employee on Galleria violence and safety

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Hoover continues to work on a plan with the Riverchase Galleria to increase safety measures for shoppers after increasing concerns following the death of eight-year-old Royta Giles.
Jacob Roop works a second job at the Galleria during the summer. He believes there is more to be done to increase security for better protection of his co-workers and those shoppers.
“Immediately I was terrified, especially for my co-workers at the store and just afraid to go back,” Jacob Roop said.
It was Friday afternoon. The day before July 4th when a disagreement inside the mall ended in gunfire and the death of a bystander, eight-year-old Royta Giles.
Roop was off that day but he has been there when there have been other violent acts at the mall. “I’ve been there once before where it was a fight. It seems to be these patterns of violence at the Galleria. The more and more there are the less I want to go back,” Roop said.
Roop does believe there are steps that can be taken to make the mall safer. “I definitely think there could be more security at the mall. I think there could be more security guards and definitely metal detectors.”
Roop said there should be metal detectors at the anchor stores and other key entrances.
Jefferson County Sheriff said Wednesday that protecting the mall won’t be easy. “If there is something else they can do, do it. But other than checking people when they come in. Making sure they don’t have weapons on them. I think they do a very good job of securing the mall,” Mark Pettway said.
Roop is not sure at this time if he will return to work.
Meanwhile, the city and mall are working together on plan to make shoppers and employees feel safe. The mall representatives said in a statement that nothing is more important than protecting shoppers and their workers.
