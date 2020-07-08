‘Eat in the Streets’ pilot program launches July 9 in Avondale

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Birmingham is hoping to safely expand the dining experience for the public during the coronavirus pandemic.
The city has announced “Eat in the Streets,” which is a pilot program that will expand restaurant dining spaces outdoors on a closed portion of 41st Street South. It will take place from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. July 9-11.
Avondale Common House, Saw’s Soul Kitchen, Post Office Pies, Avondale Brewing, Luna, 41st Street Pub, Satellite and Travis’ Food Truck are taking part in the program.
“People come from everywhere to enjoy our world class restaurant and bar scene,” Mayor Randall Woodfin said. “In many ways, food and drink are the heartbeat of our culture and our economy, which is why I’m happy that we can test this approach to see how it works with the public.‘'
Attendees must wear face coverings except for when they are eating or drinking. Consumers may also place take-out orders.
