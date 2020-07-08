Children donate money raised from lemonade stand to B’ham Civil Rights Institute

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A group of children have social media buzzing after donating more than $1,000 to the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute (BCRI).
In a Facebook post, the BCRI announced on Tuesday that 10-year-old Elle Nielsen delivered a donation of $1,107.33 to the institute. Elle and four of her friends raised the money through a lemonade stand and asking for donations.
A note left by the five children read in part, “We thought it would be good to donate because of this time!” and added the group hopes to visit when the BCRI reopens. All five children - Elle, Greg, Parish, Lovelace and Arden - signed the note.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.