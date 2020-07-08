Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and Trace Adkins present drive-in concert in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you’re looking for Blake Shelton under the stars now’s your chance, in the form of a drive-in concert. The one-night-only concert feature was filmed exclusively for drive-in theaters across the country and the show is coming to Alabama.
“Encore Drive-In Nights presents Blake Shelton with Very Special Guests Gwen Stefani and Trace Adkins” will be live streamed at the Blue Moon Drive-In, in Guin, Alabama and VIP Star-Lite Drive-In, in Newton, Alabama Saturday July 25.
Tickets go on sale Tuesday July 14.
