Birmingham police investigating two late-night homicides

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are investigating two fatal shootings that happened Tuesday night, including one that resulted in the death of a 62-year-old man.
Police say the first homicide happened at approximately 9:48 p.m. at the Ensley Food Mart on Avenue E. Police say multiple shots were detected by Shot Spotter and arriving officers found the store’s owner in the parking lot unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds.
The victim has been identified as Amin Poonawalla.
Detectives say the initial investigation indicates the store’s owner was possibly locking the store when he was shot. There is not any information on possible suspects.
Less than two hours later, at 11:30 p.m., officers were called to a residence in the 5300 block of Court Q. Arriving officers found the shooting victim unresponsive. Detectives have not established a motive or released any information on possible suspects. The victim’s identity has not been released.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.