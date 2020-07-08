B’ham City Schools starting Aug. 24; officials work to develop health, safety plans

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The 2020-21 academic year starts on Aug. 24 for Birmingham City Schools.
“Our team is meeting regularly to develop plans to ensure the health and safety of our scholars, educators, and staff,” said Dr. Mark Sullivan, Interim Superintendent of Birmingham City Schools.
Sullivan says because uncertainties persist with COVID-19, school officials are building plans around three options: traditional in-person learning, total remote learning, and blended learning (combination of traditional and remote).
Sullivan also says school officials are considering a variety options for school athletics.
“Our educators are committed to ensuring the academic success of each scholar in Birmingham City Schools. As we move forward, we’ll have a robust effort to inform and engage, parents, scholars, and the total community,” Sullivan continued.
More details will be released in mid-July.
A survey is set to go out to the community Wednesday afternoon about expectations of the next superintendent, according to officials.
