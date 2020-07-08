Behind the Front: Chasing the Storm Chaser

Imagine hearing stories from a storm chaser. Yes, it is as cool as it sounds. WBRC Chief Meteorologist J-P Dice sits down with Brett Adair, a professional storm chaser who has seen some incredible things during his career. He’s had a few close calls, but his bond with mother nature is unbreakable. It’s a fascinating interview about a man who quit his 9-5 job to chase supercells across the terrain.