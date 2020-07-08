Alabaster City Schools proposes new start date

ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabaster City Schools’ leaders announced a new start date for schools Wednesday.
The proposed calendar will move the start of school date from Thursday, August 13, 2020, to Wednesday, August 19, 2020, for students.
Leaders say this later start date will provide additional professional development days for teachers and staff, and allow crews to prepare school buildings for the upcoming school year.
All ACS Employees will report to work on Wednesday, August 5.
Click here to view the Proposed 2020-2021 Calendar with later start for students.
