AL Sec. of State says increase in absentee votes will not delay election results

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Thursday July 9th is the deadline to apply for an absentee ballot for next week's runoff election.
And with more people likely voting absentee to avoid crowds during the pandemic, we’re on your side finding out if that could affect election results.
Secretary of State John Merrill said over 30,000 people have already submitted applications around the state.
Merrill said he expects 17-22% of Alabama voters to participate in the July 14th runoff, which is higher than runoffs in previous years.
But with the increased number of absentee votes, Merrill said it won't cause a delay in results.
"These people get paid to do a job. They get paid to do it efficiently and effectively. And they will," said Merrill. "And the results will be the first results reported as they are every election."
Click here to apply for an absentee ballot.
