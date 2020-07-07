32-year-old man treated for shooting on I-65

ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabaster Police Officers are investigating a shooting on I-65 Sunday night.
Officers said they got a call to assist another agency at Shelby Baptist Medical Center with an investigation into a shooting on the interstate.
The 32-year-old man was treated for his injuries and released.
Officers do not know the exact location of the shooting because of the conflicting information given to them.
Alabaster Police said they are aware of information being circulated on social media, and it is inconsistent with the facts officers have.
Investigators said everyone needs to know that this appears to be an isolated incident.
Anyone with information is asked to come forward.
