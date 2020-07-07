UAB Hospital sees record number of COVID-19 patients

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There’s a new record of COVID-19 patients being treated at UAB Hospital.
The hospital is now treating 92 patients, a jump of 6 people in the last 24 hours, and this is now the highest number of COVID-19 patients the hospital systems has ever treated.
Infectious Disease Specialist, Dr. Michael Saag, said hospitalizations lag behind cases, and the deaths lag behind the hospitalizations.
He said unfortunately, what we’re seeing now is what we were all concerned about when we saw the uptick in cases a few ago.
He said there is a cascade of progression from hospitalization to deaths.
“The concerning thing about the numbers we saw from UAB Hospital today is the trend, going from about 55 to 60 cases a couple weeks ago, to early 80s last week, and now 92. The question is, “Where does it end?” And that is what has everybody concerned,” Dr. Saag explained.
He said he thinks we should anticipate and be prepared for the situation here to get worse because the case load is still ticking up.
He said we all need to pretend we’re 85 years old, and ask ourselves what we would do if we were in that age range, which would be to stay at home unless we absolutely needed to be out, wear a mask, keep a distance from other people, and avoid large crowds.
However, he said if we’re divided on this plan of attack, the virus wins.
