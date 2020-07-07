UAB basketball to play Kentucky at Rupp Arena in December

“We are excited to announce our game against Kentucky in legendary Rupp Arena next season,” said Kennedy. “I reached out to Coach Cal about the opportunity and he graciously agreed to the game which will be tremendously beneficial to our program on many fronts. Although we are certainly well aware of the daunting challenge of playing the ‘Cats in Rupp Arena, our players and staff are grateful for the opportunity. I have nothing but the utmost respect for Coach Cal, Kentucky’s storied program and Big Blue Nation.”