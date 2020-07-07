UAB basketball to play Kentucky at Rupp Arena in December

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB basketball is returning to Rupp Arena this winter - but with a high-profile coach.
The Blazers announced Tuesday that new head coach Andy Kennedy will take his team to Lexington for a road matchup with Kentucky on December 6.
“We are excited to announce our game against Kentucky in legendary Rupp Arena next season,” said Kennedy. “I reached out to Coach Cal about the opportunity and he graciously agreed to the game which will be tremendously beneficial to our program on many fronts. Although we are certainly well aware of the daunting challenge of playing the ‘Cats in Rupp Arena, our players and staff are grateful for the opportunity. I have nothing but the utmost respect for Coach Cal, Kentucky’s storied program and Big Blue Nation.”
UAB and the Wildcats have played six times, with each team winning three meetings. Kentucky won last year’s non-conference game before going on to win the SEC regular season. UAB’s last win against Kentucky came in 2007.
The Blazers return five players from last year’s team, including leading scorer Tavin Lovan C-USA all-rookie Jalen Benjamin.
